McLaren Goes Retro With The McL 6GT, Its First Manual Car Since The F1

Just a handful of weeks ago, McLaren showed off a "new" M6GT that it had freshly created using the original blueprints, building it exactly as it would have been in the 1960s. Bruce McLaren envisioned the M6GT as a roadgoing coupe homologated for Group 4 regulations, with the car being based on the M6A Can-Am racer, but the project never materialized a handful of prototypes, two of which were converted to road use.

Now McLaren is going much further to bring Bruce McLaren's supercar dream to life with the new McL 6GT, a limited-edition supercar with the automaker's first noticeably retro design. Beyond just its design that pays obvious homage to the M6GT (and looks unlike any other modern McLaren), the McL 6GT will have fans really excited for one big reason: It has McLaren's first manual transmission since the F1, and it's a real manual. The company says the McL 6GT "lays the foundations for a newly positioned and highly exclusive type of McLaren supercar beyond the core and expanded portfolio, which will be made real with a production version of McL 6GT in 2028."