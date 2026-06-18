Carvana Quietly Bought Several Stellantis Dealerships And Now Sells New Cars Too

There was a time when Carvana looked to be on the brink of ruin, and we catalogued every step and misstep of theirs along the way. Despite its near-tragic pitfalls, though, the purveyor of used cars seems to have made a comeback, transforming into a company valued more than any of the "Big Three" automakers in Detroit. And the company's latest moves have made waves among dealerships as it quietly crossed over into the new car market, outpacing typical dealer sales in the process.

The reason behind the shift to new-car dealerships has yet to be explained publicly by Carvana, as numerous outlets have reached out and have yet to receive a comment. But CNBC reports that the "retailer is expected to disclose its plans" at an upcoming media event. Within the last year or so, Automotive News found that Carvana has already purchased seven dealerships, all Stellantis-branded dealers beginning with a Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Casa Grande, AZ, its first. Its most recent acquisition is in Avon Lake, in the Cleveland area. Each now sport its own Carvana-branded homepage.

A look at the Casa Grande store revealed the success of marrying the online retailer with an on-the-ground dealer space. Stellantis sales figures shared with dealers and CNBC put the Arizona dealer's sales at the top in the nation, with more than 700 new vehicles sold in the last month. The dealership before Carvana's purchase would average between 30 and 50 car sales a month.