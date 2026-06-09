How To Maintain Your Backup Camera (And How Expensive It Can Be If You Don't)
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You may not think much about the backup camera in your car, but it's an absolute godsend when reversing or parking in tight spaces. Back in the old days, reversing a car meant craning your neck to the point of whiplash, and it seems Buick was listening when it unveiled the Centurion concept in 1956, the first car with a backup camera. We're not sure why it took so long, but the NHTSA made backup cameras mandatory 8 years ago. Screens and cameras are now the norm, and parking or backing up has never been easier and safer –- until the screen goes blank or the image turns cloudy, that is.
As for the camera, make it a point to wipe it clean with a microfiber towel and spray cleaner at least once a week. An alternative is to use a damp microfiber cloth to wipe the camera lens clean. Avoid wiping backup cameras with abrasive cloths or harsh cleaners to prevent scratching or fading the lens. The camera can only give a clear view if the lens is clean and free of scratches or other surface imperfections. If not, it may hinder safety and visibility, especially in rainy, foggy, or snowy weather. Gentle cleaning is recommended since replacing a backup camera is not as cheap as it seems.
Replacing the park assist or backup camera costs about $575 for the part. If you're not handy with mending or fixing things, paying a mechanic or an installer would cost $93 to $137 in labor, depending on the vehicle's make and model. All in, you can expect to pay $670 to $712 to diagnose, replace, and fix the backup camera of your ride.
Why is it so expensive to replace a backup camera?
The backup camera of your vehicle consists not only of a camera, but there are wires, connectors, and mounting hardware involved that enable you to see what's behind from the moment you shift to reverse. The point is that maintaining the backup camera is not just about the camera. For instance, the camera may not turn on when shifting to reverse, and it could be due to electrical or power supply issues rather than the camera itself. In some cases, you'll get a black screen instead of seeing what's behind, and it could merely be an alignment issue and not necessarily a dead camera.
Moreover, accessing the backup cameras in some vehicles may require removing panels, bumpers, and other components, which takes time, patience, and careful hands to avoid scratching or damaging the parts. In other vehicles, replacing the camera may require re-programming the system and installing updated software. Technicians will have to pinpoint the cause of blurry images, distorted feedback, and error messages before blaming it all on a dirty or broken camera. The time and skillset involved contribute to the reasons why replacing a backup camera costs significant money.
Hydrophobic treatments will help keep the camera lens clean
Regular cleaning of the backup camera is all well and good. However, treating it with hydrophobic coatings will keep it cleaner for longer and help provide excellent visibility in harsh weather. Products like the Rain-X Plastic Water Repellent or the Backup Camera Cleaner & Hydrophobic Coating are better than using a damp cloth. The treatment will help repel water, dirt, and moisture to ensure a clearer view. Those products are also good for boat windshields, motorcycle helmet visors, wing mirrors, and many other clear plastic surfaces.
Be mindful when washing your car and the backup camera with a pressure washer, since too much pressure can damage tires, paint finishes, and the many external cameras in modern cars. Lastly, automatic car washes could not only scratch the paint, but some drivers also report experiencing issues with their backup cameras after using these automatic services.