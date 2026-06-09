How To Maintain Your Backup Camera (And How Expensive It Can Be If You Don't)

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You may not think much about the backup camera in your car, but it's an absolute godsend when reversing or parking in tight spaces. Back in the old days, reversing a car meant craning your neck to the point of whiplash, and it seems Buick was listening when it unveiled the Centurion concept in 1956, the first car with a backup camera. We're not sure why it took so long, but the NHTSA made backup cameras mandatory 8 years ago. Screens and cameras are now the norm, and parking or backing up has never been easier and safer –- until the screen goes blank or the image turns cloudy, that is.

As for the camera, make it a point to wipe it clean with a microfiber towel and spray cleaner at least once a week. An alternative is to use a damp microfiber cloth to wipe the camera lens clean. Avoid wiping backup cameras with abrasive cloths or harsh cleaners to prevent scratching or fading the lens. The camera can only give a clear view if the lens is clean and free of scratches or other surface imperfections. If not, it may hinder safety and visibility, especially in rainy, foggy, or snowy weather. Gentle cleaning is recommended since replacing a backup camera is not as cheap as it seems.

Replacing the park assist or backup camera costs about $575 for the part. If you're not handy with mending or fixing things, paying a mechanic or an installer would cost $93 to $137 in labor, depending on the vehicle's make and model. All in, you can expect to pay $670 to $712 to diagnose, replace, and fix the backup camera of your ride.