Tesla Claims It's Already Built A Cybercab On The Production Line

It's possible that Tesla's Texas assembly line did in fact construct a single Cybercab as some sort of prototype, development mule, or test case for the production line. Tesla only calls it the "First Cybercab off the production line" in its tweet, without calling it a production Cybercab — this model may not be the car's final spec. There have been a handful of Cybercabs spotted driving around on public roads, all prototypes that wouldn't technically be on the "production" line. Still, I can't shake the feeling that this photo is just really, really weird. Why leave that big gap up front if not to put a car in it?

If this is in fact a production-spec Cybercab, expect to see more about it soon. Don't be surprised, though, if it's a demo built for promotion or as an initial test of the refitted assembly line. Or, who knows, maybe Tesla made exactly one car well before the others just so its boss could win a bet with MKBHD. Stranger things have certainly happened at Tesla.