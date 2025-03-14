McLaren Is Reconsidering An SUV In An Attempt To Actually Make Money

Right now, not too much is known about Forseven or the upcoming SUV. It does seem to have some sort of tech tie-up with Chinese EV maker Nio, including the fact CYVN has a stake in the company. Still, it's not clear what a McLaren SUV might look like, or what'll power it. We've previously talked about it possibly being an electric vehicle, but–with the state of the world right now–who the hell knows? The 750S' 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 would certainly be a hoot in any application, even a large-ish SUV.

CYVN has its work cut out for it if it wants to reverse years of losses at McLaren, a company that has been very good at making cars (if you don't count reliability) but not at making money. Over the past few years, McLaren has had to ask shareholders for more money on multiple occasions, according to Bloomberg, most recently because of delays to its "entry-level" Artura supercar. It was also forced to sell off some of its heritage car collection, offloaded its advanced technologies arm, and completed a sale and leaseback of its headquarters in Woking, England.

When McLaren and Forseven do officially merge, former Jaguar Land Rover executive Nick Collins will lead the company, according to Bloomberg. McLaren's current CEO Michael Leiters will remain as the head of the brand.

Some people will, of course, cry sacrilege at the idea of a McLaren SUV, but I really don't think it'll be a big deal. Porsche, Lamborghini and Ferrari are already doing this exact thing, and the reality of the situation is that McLaren is in an extremely tough spot right now, financially. If an SUV can help remedy that situation, so it can continue to make brilliant supercars, I'm all for it.