BMW, Mercedes And Audi Can't Stop Their Doom Spirals In China

German automakers are doing everything they can to win over young Chinese buyers, and not a single thing has worked so far. Take Mercedes' latest effort — a team-up with McDonald's to create the "So McBenz" marketing campaign that allowed a cheeseburger figurine to take the place of its traditional three-pointed star on the all-electric CLA. It was supposed to appeal to those very buyers, but instead it was flop city. In the first half of the year, MB sold just 1,153 CLAs in China, and at the same time Xiaomi sold over 80,000 of the similarly priced SU7. It's a damn shame, too, because the CLA is a great car.

It's not just Mercedes, either. BMW, Volkswagen and Porsche are also dealing with their own mini China Syndromes. All four were dealt second-quarter sales declines of at least 30% — worse than the market's overall drop. Meanwhile, Xiaomi and BYD are swiping their customers away. No one has figured out how to reverse course, and it's not for lack of trying. From Bloomberg:

Most of them have partnered with Chinese companies to gain access to the latest EV technology and better understand what local drivers want. Mercedes built a long-wheelbase version of the CLA to appeal to Chinese tastes for a roomier back seat. It packed the car with software including AI-powered voice control and priced it from just 229,000 yuan ($33,943), roughly 40% cheaper than the European version. Instead of winning clients, Mercedes had to concede that competing in China would require even further price cuts that would see it lose money on almost every electric CLA sold, according to people familiar with the matter. The company is limiting its push for the car until economics improve, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing internal commercial decisions [...] BMW slashed its margin outlook due to the China slump, putting it on course to be the least profitable major European automaker this year. Managers including Mercedes Chief Executive Officer Ola Källenius expect the market to remain brutally competitive for years to come. The problem isn't only price. In many cases, German carmakers still operate on the development-to-market schedule of the gasoline era, refreshing products every four years or longer, and teasing snippets of new cars long before drivers can buy them. But in China, the EV market has come to resemble the frenzied pace of consumer electronics, with brands rejuvenating cars as fast as 18 months and having a new model ready for mass purchase right off the bat. [...] That's fueling a fundamental shift in brand perception in China, where Mercedes, Audi and BMW are losing their luxury edge because they're perceived as trailing local manufacturers on software and EV technology. Part of why the electric CLA is flopping is because rivals led by Xiaomi's SU7 dominate the segment at that price point with more advanced automated-driving functionality, a mobile-phone first entertainment system and hipper branding, said Li Yanwei, who advises the China Automobile Dealers Association. The CLA's sporty design tries to cater to a younger crowd, ignoring Mercedes' traditional middle-aged customers who tend to have families and prefer bigger interiors, he added. The CLA "is in an awkward place where it's not the most affordable and not the most luxurious," Li said. [...] The shift, which has accelerated since the start of this year, is starving the German carmakers of returns that help keep costly car production going in their home country. Blume in June said Volkswagen's business model was essentially broken. The comments paved the way for his plan to cut 100,000 jobs and shutter German factories, triggering staunch opposition from powerful labor leaders. In China, Blume is betting on partnerships with Xpeng Inc. and state-owned SAIC to rejuvenate the VW and Audi brands. The first of the new VW-Xpeng models, the ID.Unyx 08, went on sale only recently, meaning there's little data to judge its success. Deliveries of the Chinese AUDI sub-brand's E5 Sportback, which has been out for roughly a year, have been underwhelming despite the car garnering critical acclaim. For BMW, which in June slashed its projected carmaking margin to as low as 1% because of the decline in China, the main test is around the corner. The company is about to embark on its most ambitious push in the country in years with the first two of its revamped Neue Klasse models, the electric i3 sedan and the iX3 SUV. The latter will open for pre-sales in China on Aug. 21. Both are long-wheelbase models catering to local drivers.

BMW has spent over $11.5 billion on the Neue Klasse, saying that the tech it revealed last September would serve as a benchmark. While I personally think it's going to be very good, I am not Chinese, so I've got no way of knowing if it'll actually work to turn the automaker's fortunes around over there.

There's no word on the price of the Chinese iX3 just yet, but to be competitive it would have to be priced similarly to the Chinese Tesla Model Y, which starts around $39,125. That's just about half what BMW charges for the iX3 in Germany.

I'm not sure where this market ends up for Western automakers, but I feel like we're starting to reach a point of "throwing good money after bad." It's becoming evident that shoppers are only interested in cars built in China for the Chinese market, not global/Western cars that just so happen to be sold there.