Here's How Much A 2021 Tesla Model 3 Has Depreciated In 5 Years

With well over one million units sold since its 2016 debut, there's no denying that the Tesla Model 3 is a hugely popular electric sedan. Not that its success is a surprise. It's quiet, comfortable, and exceptionally fast. It charges quickly and achieves more than 300 miles of driving range between charges. But how does it perform in terms of depreciation?

Not very well, sadly. Generally speaking, the projected Tesla Model 3 depreciation after five years is a staggering 61%, according to CarEdge. On paper, that means the new $38,380 Tesla Model 3 Standard, could be worth just $14,968 five years down the line, leaving owners with a massive loss of $23,412 in half a decade. Even so, the Model 3 depreciates less dramatically than many of its Tesla siblings, save for the Cybertruck, which has seen a dramatic drop in sales of late, despite its previous popularity and its more upmarket image.

Moving on to the 2021 Tesla Model 3, the very same CarEdge data shows its value will have dropped by 59% after five years. This assumes that the car is in good condition, had an original price of $51,380, and covered 13,500 miles in each of the first five years. But then again, depreciation is not an exact science, and we did find some notable gulf between CarEdge's quoted depreciation and the Kelley Blue Book (KBB) figures, which puts the 2021 Tesla Model 3 depreciation rate at 51% at the time of writing. This is based on the entry-level Model 3's purchase price of $39,190 and current resale value of $19,150.