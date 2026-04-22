GM Throws In The Towel On Future Electric Trucks

Tesla made a big, flashy entrance into India a while back, which was immediately proven to be a flop as soon as sales numbers came out. Now the company is trying to tailor its best-selling crossover for the Indian market, but that not be enough to save it. From Reuters:

MUMBAI, April 22 (Reuters) – U.S. electric vehicle maker ‌Tesla has launched a six-seater version of its best-selling Model Y in India as it tries to attract buyers in the world's third-largest car market where it has struggled to grow sales. Tesla has sold just 350 Model Ys in India since starting deliveries in ​September, government data showed, with rivals including BYD, Mercedes-Benz and BMW far outselling the U.S. company over the ​same period. Its imported Model Y attracts a steep 100% import tariff, a level that chief Elon ⁠Musk has often criticised, meaning Tesla's cars are priced much higher in India than in other markets. With the Model ​Y L, Tesla aims to tap a wider customer base as Indian buyers, especially families, increasingly turn to larger, premium ​vehicles equipped with touchscreen displays and sunroofs. This shift has helped propel demand for three-row SUVs in India, a segment currently dominated by Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor. The Model Y L, which has a longer driving range of 681 kilometers (423 miles), will be priced ​at about 6.2 million rupees, equivalent to $66,000. That is only slightly above the $64,000 price tag on the Model Y, ​but still far above a market where most cars are priced below $22,000.

The Model Y L isn't unique for the Indian market — Tesla also sells it in China — but Tesla seems to be introducing it in the nation in hopes it'll grab that family market. Only time will tell whether the market will bear a $66,000 price tag for a Model Y.