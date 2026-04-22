GM Throws In The Towel On Future Electric Trucks
Happy Wednesday! It's April 22, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.
In this morning's edition, we're looking at the end of GM's electric truck plans, and Tesla scrambling to fix lackluster sales in India. We'll also look at Amazon's car sales landing with a flop, and another Ford recall.
1st Gear: GM gives up on future electric trucks
GM has a line of big electric trucks, but they're not exactly selling spectacularly. Now, with the company pulling back on this whole "electrification" thing, it seems the Sierra, Silverado, and Hummer EVs will be left to die on the vine. From Automotive News:
General Motors has indefinitely delayed its next generation full-size electric truck program amid waning EV sales and a pivot back to the internal combustion engine and hybrid technology.
The automaker had been developing lower cost, refreshed versions of the all-electric GMC Sierra, Chevrolet Silverado, Escalade IQ and Hummer SUV and pickup with a targeted start of production in 2028, according to three people with knowledge of the plan who requested anonymity.
Suppliers were recently informed that the next-gen program was halted with no new timetable specified. Supplier executives and analysts told Crain's Detroit Business that they do not expect to see a new generation of the electric vehicle line until 2030 or beyond.
Automotive News says to expect plug-in hybrid Silveradoes and Sierras, but made no mention of a similar treatment for the Escalade. I'm shocked you can't already get Cadillac's biggest vehicle as a hybrid, but for that to remain the case even as platform-mates get electrified is absurd.
2nd Gear: Tesla is already trying desperate moves in India
Tesla made a big, flashy entrance into India a while back, which was immediately proven to be a flop as soon as sales numbers came out. Now the company is trying to tailor its best-selling crossover for the Indian market, but that not be enough to save it. From Reuters:
MUMBAI, April 22 (Reuters) – U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla has launched a six-seater version of its best-selling Model Y in India as it tries to attract buyers in the world's third-largest car market where it has struggled to grow sales.
Tesla has sold just 350 Model Ys in India since starting deliveries in September, government data showed, with rivals including BYD, Mercedes-Benz and BMW far outselling the U.S. company over the same period.
Its imported Model Y attracts a steep 100% import tariff, a level that chief Elon Musk has often criticised, meaning Tesla's cars are priced much higher in India than in other markets.
With the Model Y L, Tesla aims to tap a wider customer base as Indian buyers, especially families, increasingly turn to larger, premium vehicles equipped with touchscreen displays and sunroofs. This shift has helped propel demand for three-row SUVs in India, a segment currently dominated by Toyota Motor and Suzuki Motor.
The Model Y L, which has a longer driving range of 681 kilometers (423 miles), will be priced at about 6.2 million rupees, equivalent to $66,000. That is only slightly above the $64,000 price tag on the Model Y, but still far above a market where most cars are priced below $22,000.
The Model Y L isn't unique for the Indian market — Tesla also sells it in China — but Tesla seems to be introducing it in the nation in hopes it'll grab that family market. Only time will tell whether the market will bear a $66,000 price tag for a Model Y.
3rd Gear: People aren't buying cars on Amazon
Amazon sells cars, and the company seems very interested in getting you to buy one — bordering on desperate, given some of the promotions we've seen. Turns out, that desperation is warranted: People simply aren't buying cars online. From Automotive News:
Amazon continues expanding its vehicle-selling platform across the U.S., but some participating dealerships report the partnership with the e-commerce giant has been slow to deliver tangible results.
Amazon Autos launched in December 2024 with Hyundai in 48 cities. It now operates in more than 130 cities and includes new, used and certified pre-owned vehicles from Chevrolet, Jeep, Kia, Mazda and Subaru.
Some early participants report selling just one or two vehicles monthly through Amazon, far short of what they'd hoped from a partnership with one of the world's largest retailers.
"I think it's way too early to tell because of the low volume of transactions," said Andrew Wright, a Vinart Dealerships managing partner who helped craft Amazon's early pilot with Hyundai dealerships but chose not to participate in the program.
Amazon's now known for "low volume of transactions," but Amazon's also not known for selling the second-most-expensive things most people are ever likely to own (after a home). Turns out, people like tangible experience when they're spending that kind of money.
4th Gear: Ford recalls 140,000 Rangers over fire risk
Take a drink! Ford's issuing another recall, this time for 140,201 Rangers that could catch fire thanks to wiring in the A-pillar. That's what we in the industry call a "whoopsie." From Reuters:
Ford is recalling 140,201 Ranger vehicles in the U.S. as damaged wires can create an electrical short and cause a fire in the A-pillar area, increasing the risk of injury or a crash, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.
The sun visor or headliner wiring harnesses may be improperly positioned or have excessive tape thickness, which can result in damaged wires, the regulator said.
Wiring catching fire due to having too much tape is a new one. Shouldn't that stop it from rubbing raw on any bare metal?
Reverse: Possibly our largest mac
It's so interesting to see Ray Kroc talk about competing not only with Burger King, but with "specialty shop[s]." I wonder how many of those more local joints McDonalds drove out of business back when the Big Mac was 45 cents. The cost of that burger has, for the curious, outpaced inflation.
The Fuel Up
Gas prices are still dropping, but the rate of the drop is slowing as we approach four bucks a gallon. Asymptotically approaching, we'd say in the math world. Zeno's paradox of gas prices.
On The Radio: Cryalot - 'Hurt Me'
It's wild to think that this track is four years old, since it feels like it could be straight off the latest Purity Ring album.