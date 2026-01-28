GM CEO 'Can't Explain Why' Canada Would Welcome Chinese EVs

Happy Wednesday! It's January 28, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at GM's reaction to Canada welcoming Chinese EVs, as well as the Trump administration's attempts to make Mercedes-Benz an American company. We'll also look at BYD's expansion plans for 2026, and GM workers getting enrolled in the Jelly of the Month club.