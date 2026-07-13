Sub-$500 New Car Payments Are Becoming Few And Far Between

We've talked a hell of a lot about expensive new vehicle loans, but what about the other end of the spectrum? What about affordable new car loans? Why haven't we covered those in the past? Well, my curious friends, it's because they're pretty much dead and gone. In the first quarter of this year, just one-in-five new vehicle loans had payments under $500 per month, according to data from Experian. That's roughly the same number who were paying over $1,000 per month. Despite the fact that it's nearly $270 less than the average monthly payment for a new vehicle loan, I bet there's a hell of a lot of folks out there who wouldn't even consider $500 cheap. Everything is a mess.

Still, even to get a measly $500-ish loan, buyers are often required to have a very solid credit score, a hefty down payment, and be shopping for a more budget-friendly vehicle in the first place. It's a nearly impossible task for most Americans, and it would explain why just 11% of new-vehicle financing deals cost between $400 and $499 per month and an even smaller portion — just 9.1% cost less than $400. From Automotive News:

A consumer who can't afford a large car loan payment could finance some of these sub-$500 vehicles, but they'll need to buy lower-priced models and, in many cases, be in a better financial position than the average buyer, Experian data shows. [...] "Smaller cars will generate these lower monthly payments," Melinda Zabritski, Experian head of automotive financial insights. said. "But other than that, it's typically a higher credit score taking advantage of an incentive, and then very likely having a considerable down payment on top of that." The average new-vehicle loan with a monthly payment less than $500 during the 1st quarter likely required a larger down payment and a less expensive model than the typical new-vehicle loan. [...] Experian identified 25 models with an average monthly payment below $500. For 18 of them, buyers' average credit scores and interest rates were similar to or better than the average for all new-vehicle loans. Gaps between the amount financed and the sticker price were also wider, implying a large down payment. For the other seven models, buyers' credit scores were below average, though still above 700, and interest rates were at or above average. Down payments had minimal impact on reducing the amount financed below sticker price.

These models are all what you'd sort of expect — nothing really too groundbreaking. You've got the Chevy Trax, Hyundai Elantra, Kia K4, Nissan Kicks, Nissan Sentra, Nissan Versa (which is dead), and Toyota Corolla. Basically, it's a list made up of cheap economy cars.