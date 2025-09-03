MotorTrend Lived With A Tesla Model Y For 2 Years And Hated Every Second Of It

In addition to hating the Model Y's driving dynamics, MotorTrend also complained about Tesla's terrible door handles, the phone-as-a-key feature that only worked sometimes, the car randomly forgetting to lock itself, the glass roof making the cabin too hot and the distractingly large center screen that you're forced to use for everything, since there's no driver display and close to zero physical controls. As the review put it, "This setup proves why people want real buttons back."

Some say Tesla's screen takes getting used to. But just because something can be acclimated to doesn't mean it's good—cars should be set up around their drivers, not need adaptations to their shortcomings. There's no need to imagine what having some—or any—information placed in the driver's line of sight would be like because that's how nearly every other car does it.

Beyond those issues, there were also issues with the build quality. The materials themselves seem fine for the price point, but in only two years, the car got "preposterously creaky." As they put it, "The sound of various pieces vibrating and rubbing persists through every drive from the first press of the accelerator. That's on top of the subtle droning that permeates at highway speeds." Oh, and "the automatic windshield wipers don't do diddly, letting significant precipitation accumulate before they activate to clear the view, maybe."

You also can't forget Tesla's so-called "Full Self-Driving" feature, which MotorTrend declared "a dangerous farce." The reviewer also reportedly quit using it "after it drove [them] across solid double yellow lane lines into the oncoming lane of traffic." But hey, it's still a Tesla, which means you get access to the automaker's exclusive Supercharger network. Except, you know, it isn't actually exclusive anymore, and you now have plenty of options for non-Tesla EVs that come with Supercharger access.

It's your money, and you can spend it however you want, sure, but even if you can somehow set aside Tesla's CEO building a "MechaHitler" AI chatbot, that really doesn't sound like a car anyone should buy. Even if you don't need more convincing, the original post is a great read, so head on over to MotorTrend to check it out.