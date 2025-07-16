2026 Mercedes-Benz CLA EV Can Turn Even The Biggest Luddite Into A Believer

But as with all cutting edge technology, there is a caveat — mainly that it'll be pretty tough to find a charger in the U.S. that can early adopters of the electric CLA will be able to handle. The first batch of CLAs coming to the U.S. will only be able to fast-charge at 800-volt stations, with no capability for 400-volt chargers. CLAs brought to the U.S. starting next spring will have a built-in 400-volt adapter, but initial customers will be out of luck. Mercedes thinks only a few hundred cars will be sold this year with this omission but it is not exactly the kind of thing you want to hear when shopping for a new, technologically advanced introductory luxury EV. If you manage to find an ultra-fast charger capable of handling the 800-volt load then the CLA can add 201 miles in just 10 minutes, with a maximum of 320 kW.

The CLA does comes with both a J1772 port for Level 1 AC charging and an NACS port, which will allow the CLA to hook up to chargers in the U.S. including Tesla Superchargers, but even most of those only put out 400 volts. Some Supercharges can handle larger loads but they are not the norm. Electrify America also offers some chargers that can handle an 800-volt juice transfer, but the lack of infrastructure means those lightning fast charging times are just not in the cards most of the time for most drivers. Mercedes plans to install 10,000 higher-powered charging points by 2030 and upgrade thousands more already in the states, but that's still five years away. 800-volts is quickly becoming the standard in EVs, so charging outlets have a lot of catching up to do.

Beginning in model year 2027, the CLA also be available with an internal combustion powertrain that combines a turbocharged inline-4 engine with a 48-volt hybrid system. So if you truly fear the electron, you can still get all the mind-boggingly high-tech features with a side of gasoline. Hybrid owners will be able to tool around town in pure electric mode, leaving the ICE engine powered off until hitting speeds of 60 mph, much like the second motor on the CLA350.