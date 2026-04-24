Porsche Drops Its 45% Stake In Bugatti Rimac As It Scrambles To Save Money

Porsche is completely divesting from its stakes in Bugatti and Rimac as it looks for ways to save money because of less-than-stellar profits and sales. The German automaker's stake will be taken up by a consortium led by a U.S. firm linked to Egypt's billionaire Sawiris family.

Now, Porsche will go without its 45% stake in Bugatti Rimac, a joint venture that was set up in 2021 that owns the luxury car maker. It's also divesting its 20.6% stake in the Rimac Group to a consortium led by the U.S.-based HOF Capital. The moves come as the automaker reviews its strategy following a sharp margin downturn and a 93% slump in 2025 operating profit. Porsche says it's looking to focus on its "core business." From Reuters:

While financial terms for the Bugatti and Rimac deal were not disclosed, Reuters reported in ​2022 that Croatia's Rimac had a valuation of over 2 billion euros ($2.34 billion). Bugatti Rimac, meanwhile, has a valuation of ​over $1 billion, a person with knowledge of the matter said. [...] "In setting up the joint venture Bugatti Rimac together with Rimac Group, we successfully laid the foundation for Bugatti's future," Porsche CEO Michael Leiters said in the companies' ​joint statement. "Now, with the sale of our stake, we are focusing Porsche on the core business."

There was a lot of promise when Porsche joined up with Rimac. Then-CEO Oliver Blume said it was a marriage of Bugatti's expertise in hypercars with Rimac's electric vehicle innovation. Unfortunately, things haven't really worked out for Porsche in the time following the announcement.

Since then, however, Porsche has become a burden for its parent Volkswagen , with profit margins crashing to a mere 1.1% last year, from 14.1% in 2024, as the company was squeezed by U.S. tariffs and falling demand in China. Now, Leiters, who took over as ​CEO at the beginning of ​the year, is under pressure ⁠to cut costs and free up capital. Rimac said in November that it was in talks with Porsche over the structure of the joint venture.

Now, Rimac Group is set to take control of Bugatti Rimac and form a strategic partnership with BlueFive Capital — one of HOF's investors — and HOF itself in an effort to "support its continued growth."

Here's hoping Porsche can get out of this funk soon. The automotive world is a better place when it's got money to play with.