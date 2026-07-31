Ford CEO Says Chinese Cars Will Be Sold Stateside Within 10 Years As It Readies Its Own Cheap EVs

During a town hall with employees earlier this week, Ford CEO Jim Farley once again made it clear that he thought Chinese automakers were an inevitability in the U.S. market, and they'd be here within the next five to 10 years. He feels that way even though lawmakers have pushed through a number of trade barriers as well as actual legislation meant to keep Chinese cars from reaching our shores. The information comes from three sources who personally viewed the meeting.

This is hardly the first time Farley has talked about Chinese automakers and their competitiveness. The Blue Oval is now preparing to roll out a family of cheap-ish electric vehicles that are — theoretically — engineered from the ground up to match the cost and efficiency of similar Chinese cars. From Reuters:

The Ford chief, along with other senior leaders, said in a question-and-answer portion of the town hall that it is more ​likely Chinese companies would enter the market at the latter end of that range. The comments come as the U.S. Senate is pushing ​to expand a ban on Chinese car sales in the world's second-largest and most lucrative auto market. [...] Leaders at the Dearborn, Michigan, automaker have previously warned that China was on America's doorstep, but have not been ​as specific with the time frame as executives were in the Thursday meeting. Ford Executive Chair Bill Ford spoke on the topic earlier ​this month. "We have to go toe-to-toe with China," Ford said at an Axios event. "We can't expect to keep them out forever, and we have to ‌be ⁠able to beat them at their own game." Chinese automakers have gained significant market share in neighboring Mexico, and under a trade deal with Canada are allowed to sell a limited number of EVs there. Auto industry experts see Canada, which is very similar to its U.S. neighbor, as a test market for Chinese automakers that are eager to sell to American consumers. American consumers have signaled increasing interest in these models, ​surveys show, especially as affordable ​electric options are scant.

Of course, if Chinese cars were to make landfall in the U.S., a lot would have to change pretty quickly. The U.S. currently blocks Chinese EVs from being sold here through a 100% tariff on top of a U.S. Commerce Department rule banning Chinese software by model year 2027 and hardware by model year 2030.

This is, unfortunately, one of the new bipartisan issues left, as the connected-vehicle rules were adopted in January of 2025 under President Biden, and they've since been kept in place by Trump. Automakers, such as Ford, have worked to obtain authorizations under the rule to continue selling some China-produced vehicles in the U.S.