IIHS Claims Waymos Are Safer Than Human Drivers If You Squint Real Hard While Reading The Data

Waymo robotaxis are either extremely dangerous or a "public health breakthrough," depending on who you ask. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has come out in favor of Waymo, declaring that its driverless cars crash less often than people. However, IIHS also freely admits having performed some statistical gymnastics to come to that conclusion, since the data to perform a direct comparison is hard to come by.

It's easy to find data about crashes involving human drivers, but it's far more difficult to find comparable data for autonomous vehicles. While California has required autonomous crash reporting since 2014, and NHTSA has required the same reporting since 2021, the standards are different from those for humans.

An important statistic in determining crash rates is total vehicle miles traveled. The Department of Transportation's report on Traffic Volume Trends lists annual vehicle miles traveled, going all the way back to 2000. Such mileage reporting is not required for autonomous vehicles, making it impossible to calculate a rate of crashes per mile traveled across the industry. Waymo voluntarily shares this data publicly, but other companies don't. That's why the IIHS study focuses on Waymo rather than Tesla, Zoox, or any other robotaxi company.