Uber Drops $500 Million On Autonomy Startup: Report

Volkswagen makes a good chunk of its cars in Mexico, which makes the U.S.'s tariffs on Mexican auto imports a major frustration. Volkswagen's solution? Ask the President of the United States to change his mind. From Automotive News:

Much has changed since Kjell Gruner took over as Volkswagen Group of America CEO in December 2024.

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Gruner spoke with Staff Reporter Jack Walsworth. Here are edited excerpts.

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We are in very close and constructive conversations with the government. We provide information wherever it's needed on the cost situation.

In theory, it's so easily said, "Well, move your production to the U.S." But [there is] additional investment, higher cost, etc.

So we are always there and see good collaboration. From everything we hear, the relationship between the U.S. and Mexico is very good and they've been very constructive conversations. We just hope, and do everything that is within our power, to make sure this also bears fruit in terms of at least the U.S. and Mexico having the same tariff as Korea, Japan or EU. Mexico is our neighbor here from the U.S., and USMCA also encouraged this collaboration.

[Bringing] that [Mexico tariff] to the same and equal level as to these other countries would help tremendously. Not just for us. I mean it's the entire U.S. automotive industry, either sourcing parts, powertrain or entire vehicles from Mexico. It would help the entire industry. Plus, last but not least, the consumer in the U.S. benefiting from affordable vehicles.

I would hope the ingoing position into the USMCA conversations would be a 15 percent tariff as a first step and then hopefully bringing that back to a level that allows lower costs and better prices for consumers.