Ford CEO Loves Chinese Cars, Doesn't Want You To Have One

Ford CEO Jim Farley loves Chinese electric vehicles. Hell, he even daily drove a Chinese-built Xiaomi SU7 and said he didn't want to give it back. Unfortunately, he doesn't feel the American consumer should enjoy such privileges and is now saying Chinese automakers shouldn't ever be allowed to sell their cars in the U.S. because it would be "devastating" for American manufacturing. He also pointed to security concerns as a reason for his opinion, something he didn't seem too worried about as he drove his SU7 around Michigan for over half a year.

Of course, the U.S. currently has a 100% tariff on Chinese-built vehicles, which has essentially made them non-viable for sale in this market, which is a damn shame. The pressure is on, though, because our neighbors to the north and south — Canada and Mexico — are importing EVs from China. It's clearly got Farley worried. From Bloomberg:

"We should not let them into our country," Chief Executive Officer Jim Farley said Monday during an appearance on Fox News' Fox & Friends show. "Manufacturing is the heart and soul of our country and for us to lose that to those exports would be devastating to our country." [...] "I sure hope we don't allow them to come across the border," Farley said of Canada's Chinese cars. Keeping these vehicles out of America should have a "big impact" on upcoming negotiations to rework the trade deal between the US, Canada and Mexico, he added. The comments are some of Farley's toughest yet about the threat posed by Chinese automakers. The Ford leader contends the "huge direct support" Chinese carmakers receive from their government gives them an unfair advantage to slash prices and decimate domestic automakers in the US. "There is no way this is a fair fight," he said on Fox.

Farley also talked about the perceived national security risk that comes with allowing Chinese vehicles on U.S. roads. It's an argument I find hilarious, because to believe in it, you've got to ignore the fact that every other piece of tech we own is already made in China. This is something Farley clearly did.

"All of these vehicles have 10 cameras," Farley said. "They can collect a lot of data."

Back in January, President Trump told the Detroit Economic Club he was willing to "Let China come in" as long as they built factories and hired American workers. Following that talk, Farley spoke with administration officials, saying that Chinese automakers should have joint ventures with U.S. OEMs, where the U.S. companies hold controlling stakes in order to build cars in America.

There's nothing a free market capitalist loves more than protectionism.