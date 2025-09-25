President Trump Lowers Tariffs On European-Built Cars To 15%, But It's Still Going To Cost You

The U.S. officially lowered auto import tariffs on vehicles made in the European Union to 15% — retroactive to August 1. That's down from the 25% levy they previously faced on top of a prior 2.5% tax. The move cements the terms of a framework trade agreement the two sides struck nearly two months ago at this point.

The order will help to ease some tensions between Washington and Brussels, as both sides work through ironing out the details of the trade deal they announced at one of Trump's golf courses in Scotland. In any case, here's a more detailed look at the agreement, from Bloomberg:

The changes laid out in the filing include a list of exemptions for sectors including aircraft, aircraft parts and generic pharmaceutical drugs plus ingredients, as well as "unavailable natural resources" such as cork and certain metals and ores, effective Sept. 1. Those goods will maintain lower so-called most favored nation, or MFN, rates. Most of the new rates take effect for EU goods shipped starting Sept. 1, but the relief for automobiles and parts was contingent on the EU introducing legislation to lower tariffs on American industrial goods and some non-sensitive agricultural products. The bloc followed through with that action on Aug. 28 and is currently in the process of implementing its concessions, paving the way for the Trump administration to backdate the new auto charge. [...] As part of the arrangements in the trade deal, the EU faces a 15% tariff ceiling on most of its exports. That rate doesn't stack on top of any existing industry-specific tariffs, and the EU expects it to also cover any future sectoral levies that may be introduced on drugs and chips.

Not every detail has been ironed out just yet. The two sides haven't made much progress on lowering tariffs for steel and aluminum, which are both facing 50% export duties.

Still, don't expect this to be much of a relief on your wallet. We recently reported that — while automakers are eating tariff costs for now — they likely will not be doing so for very long. That 15% is going to start coming out of your end, buddy.