The Rivian R2 Configurator Is Live But You'll Have To Wait For Purple
As Rivian prepares to deliver the first R2s, the mid-size electric SUV's online configurator is now live. You can customize an R2 to your heart's content, visualizing different exterior colors, wheel choices, interior colors (so, black or white), and pick between the three different models that'll eventually be available.
The R2 that'll drop imminently is the $58,990 Performance model with the Launch Package encompassing a special colored anodized aluminum key fob, a trailer hitch, the option of Launch Green paint, and hands-free Autonomy+ ADAS. Going for this top trim also unlocks access to two special paint colors, Borealis purple and Forest Green, but despite the car dropping "spring 2026," the Green will only be available late 2026 while the purple is a 2027 affair.
As much as I like to pretend otherwise online, I am a basic bro and would probably just go for an Esker Silver car with the 21-inch wheels and white interior if it were truly my money.
The R2 configurator is live. Explore paint colors, interiors, wheels and more. Head to our website and start building. pic.twitter.com/xv3qTLPm5N
— Rivian (@Rivian) May 15, 2026
Cheaper options incoming
If you can swing the nearly 60 grand for an R2 Performance, you'll be treated to 656 horsepower, a zero-to-60-mph time of 3.6 seconds, and 330 miles of range.
But par for the boutique EV course, less expensive models are coming later with the $53,990 dual-motor Premium car coming late 2026 while the base, $48,490 Standard R2 is slated for 2027. The Premium and AWD Standard are also good for 330 miles of range but their 450 hp mean they hit 60 in 4.6 seconds while the single-motor, 350-hp RWD Standard R2 goes 345 miles and hits 60 in 5.9.
According to the new configurator, adding Autonomy+, the tow hitch, or a spare tire to a lower-trim R2 à la carte will cost $2,500, $950, and $755, respectively.
The R2, is as its name implies, Rivian's second, smaller, hotly anticipated model line after the R1T pickup and R1S SUV. CEO RJ Scaringe recently hinted at the possibility of additional variants such as a pickup (R2T?) or a high-performance R2X.
The company's next act is the R3, an even compact-er hatchback-style EV that's captured the hearts and minds of car enthusiasts everywhere with a design that makes it look like the second coming of the Lancia Delta Integrale and an already-confirmed, high-po R3X model.