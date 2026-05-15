The Rivian R2 Configurator Is Live But You'll Have To Wait For Purple

As Rivian prepares to deliver the first R2s, the mid-size electric SUV's online configurator is now live. You can customize an R2 to your heart's content, visualizing different exterior colors, wheel choices, interior colors (so, black or white), and pick between the three different models that'll eventually be available.

The R2 that'll drop imminently is the $58,990 Performance model with the Launch Package encompassing a special colored anodized aluminum key fob, a trailer hitch, the option of Launch Green paint, and hands-free Autonomy+ ADAS. Going for this top trim also unlocks access to two special paint colors, Borealis purple and Forest Green, but despite the car dropping "spring 2026," the Green will only be available late 2026 while the purple is a 2027 affair.

As much as I like to pretend otherwise online, I am a basic bro and would probably just go for an Esker Silver car with the 21-inch wheels and white interior if it were truly my money.