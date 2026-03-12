2027 Rivian R2 Launches With 656 HP And 330-Mile Range For Under $60K, Base RWD Trim Coming Next Year For $46,495

Let's start by talking about the dual-motor Performance model, as that will be the first one to reach customers this spring. Rivian says it has 656 horsepower and 609 pound-feet of torque, only slightly less than a dual-motor R1S Performance, and it'll hit 60 mph in a scant 3.6 seconds. That's slower than Rivian's initial claim of under 3 seconds, but there will almost certainly be a tri-motor R2X model down the line. EPA-estimated range for the R2 Performance is up to 330 miles, and with the Launch Package included it'll come in at $59,485 including the $1,495 destination charge. Going on sale late this year will be the dual-motor Premium, which makes do with 450 hp and 537 lb-ft and is a second slower to 60 mph. It'll also have an EPA range of 330 miles, and a starting price of $55,485.

In early 2027 (as a 2028 model) you'll be able to get the rear-wheel-drive Standard, which has a single motor putting out 350 hp and 355 lb-ft that'll send the R2 to 60 mph in 5.9 seconds. It's the one you want for the longest range, as Rivian estimates it'll get up to 345 miles out of a charge. The R2 Standard comes in just under fifty grand, costing $49,985 including destination.

Those three models all share the same 87.9-kWh battery pack, but in late 2027 Rivian will be adding a fourth R2 trim, a Standard but with a smaller battery. There aren't details on the pack yet, but its motor output and acceleration performance will be the same as the long-range Standard model, and it'll still have over 275 miles of range. Rivian says it will start at $46,495.

All four versions of the R2 have an NACS port on the left rear quarter panel (and come with a CCS adapter, don't worry). We don't know the maximum fast-charging capability, but Rivian says the R2 can go from 10% to 80% in less than 30 minutes. Every powertrain setup will be offered with a towing package that will let the R2 tow up to 4,400 pounds. Coincidentally, that means the R2 will almost be able to tow another R2 — Rivian says it weighs nearly 2,000 pounds less than an R1S, which should put it at around 4,600 pounds, though specific figures aren't available yet. Instead of sharing the R1 platform, the R2 is built on a new architecture that'll also underpin the R3.