Some Clown Tries To Flip Rivian R2 And Fails Because They're A Pathetic Loser

There are few things in this world that I hate more than people who flip their brand-new cars, but there are few things that I love more than watching them fail. Luckily for me, we've witnessed just that over on Cars & Bids in what looks to be the first documented attempt at flipping a Rivian R2. The R2 is undoubtedly one of the hottest new cars to come out this year, so it's no surprise that people were already trying to make money off the new compact electric crossover.

Despite the seller claiming that he was selling the 2027 R2 Performance AWD because his wife liked their Kia EV9 more, it's hard to argue that selling a brand-new car with just 71 miles on the clock is anything other than a simple for-profit flip. At the very least, he did not make his money back, with the final sale price coming in at just $63,500. Sure, that's technically $2,000 above the car's original MSRP, but when you factor in sales tax and other fees, he certainly lost money on this deal. Too bad, so sad.

The goofy-ahh seller — a five-time Rivian owner — said he was a day-one deposit holder who decided to take delivery and see if his wife liked the R2 or EV9 better. Since she supposedly liked the size of the EV9 more, they stuck with that. Here's the thing, though: this family owned two R1S crossovers in the past, one of which was a 2025 model that they sold on Cars & Bids just last year with 7,100 miles on the odometer. If size is what his wife was after, why not keep that car? Something is hinky here, my friends. He also sold a 2025 R1T Tri Max in April of this year with just 16,000 miles on it. While both these cars are a little bit too high-mileage to be considered true flips, it's not like either was held on to for very long. At the very least, he took baths on both of them. Call me a hater if you must.