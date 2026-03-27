There Are Five Ways To Open The BMW i7's Doors

I'm a big believer in the freedom of choice and the pursuit of happiness — the ability to do what you want to do in an effort to make yourself happy. Well, as it turns out, BMW is also really into freedom of choice. Specifically, those wacky Germans are giving you the freedom of choice when it comes to opening the doors from the inside of your BMW i7 M70.

I'm sure that in your boring peasant car, there are maybe one or two ways to open the door from the inside. On the i7, however, there are now fewer than five. Hell, there could be even more that we just haven't discovered yet. Why have four levels of redundancy? Because Germany, that's why. And, while all of these systems may serve the same primary function, they all go about it in incredibly different ways. Keep in mind, we're not even going to get into all of the i7 M70's door closing functions or all the ways to open it from the outside, because I think Jalopnik's backend website would literally run out of space.

Still, with five different ways to open the doors, this i7 M70's $192,075 asking price means you're only paying about $38,415 per door operating procedure. That's not too bad if you ask me.

Full Disclosure: BMW lent me a fully charged 2026 i7 M70 to do with as I pleased for a week, so I played around with its doors.