2027 Audi Q9's Interior Previews The Flagship Family Hauler The Brand Desperately Needs

Audi has always been missing something vitally important in its lineup: a full-size three-row luxury SUV to take on the likes of the BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS and even the Cadillac Escalade. When you compound the fact that the A8 sedan is dead to the world, it's hard to ignore the gaping hole at the top end of the German automaker's lineup. Well, at long last, it's decided to do something about it in the form of the all-new Audi Q9. The vitally important car is one we've known was coming for some time, but we're just now getting a first look at the new flagship's massive interior.

Not only is the Q9 the latest and greatest of what Audi has to offer when it comes to infotainment, audio and luxury, but it's also a showcase of what its designers and engineers can do when it comes to packaging such a large vehicle. It's also a redo of some of the design and material choice mistakes that were made on earlier versions of this interior design language *cough* Audi A6 E-Tron *cough*. With 22 available speakers, six or seven seats, up to three screens, a trick panoramic roof, auto-open and close doors, more ambient lighting than you'll know what to do with, and storage that'll put a van to shame, the Q9's interior wants to run with the best of the big luxo family haulers.

Full Disclosure: Audi flew me out to Munich, Germany, put me up in a very nice Hilton hotel and fed me all so I could check out the new Q9's interior and a few other things I'm not allowed to tell you about yet.