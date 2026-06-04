2027 Audi Nuvolari Is A New Limited-Run Supercar With The Temerario's 10,000-RPM V8

Now that Audi competes in Formula 1, it's really hitting this car's connections to F1 engineering know-how hard. Not only is Nuvolari's hybrid tech and active aero said to be racecar derived, but new "Quattro predictive ride" uses sensors to constantly monitor steering angle, acceleration, yaw, and grip so the car can shuffle torque, brake strategically, and adjust aerodynamic parts accordingly to minimize slip. The two front motors, in particular, help a lot in the torque vectoring department.

A new space frame chassis is light and torsionally rigid, and Audi says the Nuvolari is its first production car with a body almost fully made of carbon fiber reinforced polymer. It's all said to be developed and manufactured using F1 expertise—a special autoclave manufacturing process that involves manual layering or "layup" allows for more complex carbon shapes.

The car sits on forged centerlock wheels, a production Audi-first, and there's an S-duct in the front (air flows from the middle front grille and out from the vent in front of the windshield, increasing downforce and front-axle cooling). An active rear wing is said to produce more than 881 pounds of downforce. The company F1 team's drivers (Hülkenberg and Bortoleto) apparently gave feedback during aero development, and that silver Titanium color, too, matches that of Audi's current F1 car. Did we mention Audi competes in Formula 1 now?

What's more, the colors in the infotainment theme are an homage to the Auto Union Type C racer from the '30s, while the seat structures are made of carbon fiber. The whole interior, in fact, is a huge departure from current Audi cabins.

Named after Italian racing legend Tazio Nuvolari, this isn't the first Audi to use this moniker. There was the Nuvolari quattro concept back in 2003, which looked a bit like a stretched TT and was one of the first cars to rock LED headlights.

Audi's new, limited-run supercar will start at the euro equivalent of almost $700,000. Deliveries are scheduled to start in the first half of 2027. Even if you aren't quite destined to park a Nuvolari in your driveway any time soon, we're looking forward to seeing the future A5s and Q7s that'll kind-of, sort-of look like it.

Audi

Audi

Audi