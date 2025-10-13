Honeycomb To High-Tech: How Mercedes Grilles Have Evolved Since 1900

The importance of a car's grille cannot be underestimated. It's more often than not the defining feature of a car's "face," and therefore the thing that dictates the car's nature, or personality. For example, the happy face of a Frogeye Sprint, or the aggressive and purposeful face of a Shelby 'Stang — their personality is largely dictated by their grilles, along with the headlights.

So, when it comes to a storied and premium brand like Mercedes-Benz, the role of a grille is hard to underestimate. You can look at any Merc from the last, say, 60 or 70 years, and even as a non-car person it would be pretty easy to identify it as a Merc we reckon. Chrome, slatted grilles, and prominent hood ornaments — whether you're rocking a '60s SL or '90s 190E, the recipe is largely the same.

However, Mercedes-Benz didn't just wake up one day and decide to adopt the look we know and love today. That oh-so recognizable face only arrived after decades of innovation, trial, and tribulation. From fighting cooling woes, to differentiating sports and luxury models, this is the story of how Merc's grilles have evolved over the last 125 years.