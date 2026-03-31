2027 Mercedes-Benz GLS Refreshes The S-Class Of SUVs One More Time
Like the smaller GLE, the Mercedes-Benz GLS has already been refreshed once this generation, but Mercedes decided to give it another update before finally redesigning it. After all, Mercedes introduced a new design language on the CLA, and you can't have the S-Class of SUVs looking old and outdated next to an entry-level EV now, can you? Clearly, Mercedes had no choice but to give the GLS some star-shaped headlights of its own. This facelift also gave the German automaker the opportunity to update the powertrain, the infotainment system and some of the software, too.
The updated headlights and grille are definitely the most noticeable change between the 2027 model and the 2026, since the bumper changes are a little more subtle. I also like the execution of the star design elements in the GLS headlights more than on the GLE. I don't know how well it comes through in photos, but in person, the headlights look both more premium and also better-integrated into the overall design. On an SUV, especially one so big, stacking the stars works better for me.
If you're familiar with the updates Mercedes made on the 2027 GLE, you've probably got a good idea what Mercedes changed on the rest of the car, which means it gets the updated engines. All-wheel drive comes standard, and the GLS450's turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six makes 375 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque, which is enough for a 5.4-second 0-to-60-mph time. The GLS580, meanwhile, is a good bit quicker, needing only 4.6 seconds to hit 60 mph thanks to its new twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that has a flat-plane crank and makes 530 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, 20 hp and 15 lb-ft more than before.
A supercomputer on wheels
In addition to the extra power, Mercedes says it's made plenty of changes that should make the ride more refined and comfortable. But the refreshed GLS also gets a sprawling screen layout that takes over the entire dash, just like in the GLE. Mercedes calls it the MBUX Superscreen, and it ties the driver display, infotainment screen, and the passenger screen together into a single unit that runs on Mercedes' latest operating system and infotainment system. Oh, and according to the press release, the GLS now has a supercomputer, just like the GLE.
The GLS needs all that computing power to run the AI nonsense Mercedes shoved into the software, but it isn't just AI. The computer also uses cloud-based software to constantly adjust the dampers on the air suspension for a smoother ride that Mercedes claims can anticipate and respond to bumps in the road before you drive over them, and that requires power. I mean, you can't exactly analyze the driving situation 1,000 times a second and tweak the suspension settings accordingly with the computing power of a calculator watch.
You also get the latest version of Mercedes' excellent advanced driver-assistance systems, and while it won't be ready at launch, the Germans promise new GLS owners will soon receive an update to enable the City Pro feature that will "[enable] seamless point-to-point driving [experiences], even in dense city traffic." So that could be pretty cool. Oh, and there was also some stuff in the release about improved off-road ability, but I assume that's irrelevant for basically 99% of GLS buyers in the United States.
Hopefully, we'll get the chance to drive the updated GLS soon so we can see whether the myriad small changes Mercedes made beyond the headlights are noticeable. Maybe by then, Mercedes will also be ready to talk pricing and when the 2027 GLS will begin arriving on dealer lots. And soon to come will be the reveals of the updated Maybach GLS600 and AMG GLS63.