2027 Mercedes-Benz GLS Refreshes The S-Class Of SUVs One More Time

Like the smaller GLE, the Mercedes-Benz GLS has already been refreshed once this generation, but Mercedes decided to give it another update before finally redesigning it. After all, Mercedes introduced a new design language on the CLA, and you can't have the S-Class of SUVs looking old and outdated next to an entry-level EV now, can you? Clearly, Mercedes had no choice but to give the GLS some star-shaped headlights of its own. This facelift also gave the German automaker the opportunity to update the powertrain, the infotainment system and some of the software, too.

The updated headlights and grille are definitely the most noticeable change between the 2027 model and the 2026, since the bumper changes are a little more subtle. I also like the execution of the star design elements in the GLS headlights more than on the GLE. I don't know how well it comes through in photos, but in person, the headlights look both more premium and also better-integrated into the overall design. On an SUV, especially one so big, stacking the stars works better for me.

If you're familiar with the updates Mercedes made on the 2027 GLE, you've probably got a good idea what Mercedes changed on the rest of the car, which means it gets the updated engines. All-wheel drive comes standard, and the GLS450's turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six makes 375 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque, which is enough for a 5.4-second 0-to-60-mph time. The GLS580, meanwhile, is a good bit quicker, needing only 4.6 seconds to hit 60 mph thanks to its new twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that has a flat-plane crank and makes 530 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, 20 hp and 15 lb-ft more than before.