2025 Audi S3 Is All The Car You'll Ever Need

Adding to the S3's do-anything ability is the fact that it has a lovely interior — not just for its price, but for any price. A lot of that has to do with the implementation of the car's tech. It has a 10.1-inch infotainment screen and Audi's 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit digital gauge cluster. I'm not joking around when I say this cluster could be the best in the industry. It's crisp, clear and highly customizable. There's no shortage of gauge designs or information you can put right in front of your face. In all honesty, it's better than the digital cluster Audi is fitting to its newer cars when it comes to customization and breadth of information available. The infotainment screen is also very good, doing everything you could ever want it to do as easily as possible. Luddites will also praise the S3's physical climate control buttons.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

Aside from the tech, the interior is just a nice, well-thought-out place to be. The seats would be welcome and fantastic in any car, comfy on long trips and bolstered enough to hold you in place when you're doing some spirited driving. The quality of those seats matches the quality of the rest of the interior, which feels very well put together. The overall design is typical subtle Audi, but there are a few fun design elements that set it apart from the competition. I especially like the fun geometric shapes Audi is playing with on the dashboard. At first, it looks a little bit mismatched to the car's smooth exterior, but it adds a visual flair. The two air vents flanking the Virtual Cockpit digital gauge cluster also give me a slide fight jet feeling, which I know is a bit silly, but it's okay to be silly sometimes. There's also plenty of real metal and carbon fiber for those who are serious about being serious.

There are a few small changes for 2025, including a new ambient lighting option and a reworked shifter, which is now a weird toggle thing that is appearing on other Audi models as well. It's a bit funky, but it's fine.

Andy Kalmowitz / Jalopnik

On the outside, the changes are equally mild. It has reworked front and rear fascias with a more pronounced rear diffuser. I'm not really upset about that, though. The whole A3 family has been good-looking since it was redesigned in 2022, and these updates don't change that fact.