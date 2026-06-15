2027 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S And GLS63 Get A New Mild-Hybrid V8 With 603 HP And A Flat-Plane Crank
We've already seen the refreshed 2027 Mercedes-Benz GLE, as well as the updated version of the larger GLS, but those were just the regular models that would sell in big numbers. Even with the AMG-lite GLE53 available, neither press release told us anything of substance about the versions we were really interested in — the full-fat AMG models that would pack sport-tuned V8s and louder exhaust notes. Now, they're here, and turns out, the smaller GLE's V8 makes the exact same "more than 600 horsepower" as the pricier, three-row GLS. Meet the 2027 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S and the 2027 GLS63.
If you're an aspiring super spy, you may have noticed the GLE63 is an S model. So where's the regular GLE? That might potentially come a little later, but for now, Mercedes only wants to talk about the GLE63 S. Presumably because its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 is tuned to make the same 603 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque that you'll find in the GLS63. How convenient. Both SUVs also use AMG's nine-speed automatic transmission, come standard with AMG's version of all-wheel drive, use the same new 48-volt mild-hybrid system with an integrated starter-generator, and are electronically limited to 174 mph.
The smaller SUV is the quicker SUV
There's no getting around the GLS's larger size, though, so the GLE63 S is the quicker of the two. According to Mercedes, the GLE63 S runs from 0 to 60 mph in an estimated 3.6 seconds. Meanwhile, the three-row GLS63 is a tick slower and reportedly needs an entire 3.9 seconds to do the same thing. Sadly, the press release said nothing about either car's quarter-mile times, so there's no telling how competitive either luxury SUV will be at the drag strip.
According to Mercedes, AMG thoroughly updated the M177 Evo engine for the '27 model year, but the goal wasn't simply to make more power. Emissions improvements also reportedly make this engine "future-proof" so it can remain on sale worldwide thanks to a particulate filter, a better intake camshaft, improved fuel injection system, and advanced exhaust aftertreatment. All that emissions stuff is probably good for the kids' lungs, but one other aspect of the engine update includes the three words every enthusiast longs to hear: flat-plane crank.
Two AMGs, one engine
The non-AMG version of Mercedes' V8 is also getting the flat-plane crank, as we first saw in the facelifted S-Class. Mercedes says it "reduces rotating mass, improves the engine's ability to rev and ensures particularly precise response." Other engine changes include upgrades for the intake and exhaust ports, the compressor wheel, and the turbocharger housing, all of which are said to improve throttle response and "harmonize power delivery." As a bonus, they also help on the efficiency front, too. The 48-volt system's starter-generator can give an additional boost of 23 hp and 151 lb-ft, plus it adds some recuperation under braking and smoother start/stop operation.
In addition to the "state-of-the-art" exhaust aftertreatment technology, Mercedes says the updated GLE 63 S and GLS 63 get an entirely new AMG performance exhaust system that's been tuned to take advantage of the updated V8's flat-plane crank and really bring out the engine's character. Plenty of performance cars offer an active exhaust that allow you to start the car in "don't make the neighbors hate me" mode, but Mercedes says this one can adapt to how you're driving, potentially killing the need to switch into loud mode before you punch it.
On sale this fall
As you can probably imagine, Mercedes didn't just upgrade the V8 and call it a day. Both the GLE and GLS get some AMG-specific tweaks to their front and rear ends both to improve aero and give each SUV a more aggressive look, with the GLE63 getting a different front fascia and a reshaped grille compared to the GLE53, while the GLS63's grille is even bigger and more rectangular. Buyers also get an adaptive air suspension with continuously variable damping. Put your AMG SUV in Trail mode and it will raise itself 2.2 inches higher and swap the sport-tuned settings for off-road ones; Sport and Sport+ lower the ride height by 0.4 inches, and in Comfort, the car will lower itself the same amount once you hit 75 mph. Both SUVs also come with AMG's electromechanical active roll stabilization tech that uses sensors scanning the road and dynamics 1,000 times per second, and a locking rear differential, too.
The GLE63 S also gets new 22-inch wheels with a finish Mercedes calls Tech Gold, but if you need larger wheels, you'll have to spring for the GLS63, which can be ordered with 23-inch multi-spoke wheels or five-spoke monoblocks that are the same size. On the inside, there are the same styling updates and trio of screens we saw on the regular versions of the SUVs. And, of course, you get plenty of paint options and interior customization options, including a Manufaktur interior package, if you want to go crazy with the builder. What that custom build will cost you, though, remains a mystery for now. But Mercedes will have to announce pricing soon, because both the 2027 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S and the 2027 GLS63 go on sale in the U.S. sometime this fall.