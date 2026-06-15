2027 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S And GLS63 Get A New Mild-Hybrid V8 With 603 HP And A Flat-Plane Crank

As you can probably imagine, Mercedes didn't just upgrade the V8 and call it a day. Both the GLE and GLS get some AMG-specific tweaks to their front and rear ends both to improve aero and give each SUV a more aggressive look, with the GLE63 getting a different front fascia and a reshaped grille compared to the GLE53, while the GLS63's grille is even bigger and more rectangular. Buyers also get an adaptive air suspension with continuously variable damping. Put your AMG SUV in Trail mode and it will raise itself 2.2 inches higher and swap the sport-tuned settings for off-road ones; Sport and Sport+ lower the ride height by 0.4 inches, and in Comfort, the car will lower itself the same amount once you hit 75 mph. Both SUVs also come with AMG's electromechanical active roll stabilization tech that uses sensors scanning the road and dynamics 1,000 times per second, and a locking rear differential, too.

Mercedes-AMG

The GLE63 S also gets new 22-inch wheels with a finish Mercedes calls Tech Gold, but if you need larger wheels, you'll have to spring for the GLS63, which can be ordered with 23-inch multi-spoke wheels or five-spoke monoblocks that are the same size. On the inside, there are the same styling updates and trio of screens we saw on the regular versions of the SUVs. And, of course, you get plenty of paint options and interior customization options, including a Manufaktur interior package, if you want to go crazy with the builder. What that custom build will cost you, though, remains a mystery for now. But Mercedes will have to announce pricing soon, because both the 2027 Mercedes-AMG GLE63 S and the 2027 GLS63 go on sale in the U.S. sometime this fall.