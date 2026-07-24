Bugatti's Final W16 Mistral Has Paint Called 'Sparkle' And A Falcon Head Sculpture In The Shifter

When Bugatti first revealed the Mistral show car, it had a little prancing elephant sculpture encased in amber and placed into the shifter, which was also made of wood. Production Mistrals used glass instead of amber, and some boring customers just got a plain leather shifter with no sculpture at all. Some creative customers, though, have come up with their own ideas to put in their shifters. One person got a mini Statue of Liberty in there, another got a 3D-printed metal rose, and one Swiss collector had a real 100-year-old Bugatti screw placed in the shifter of his mint green Mistral.

Bugatti

This final Mistral has a falcon head placed inside its wood shifter, which Bugatti says is "a nod to an animal of particular significance in their home region in the Middle East." I think if I were going to order a Mistral, I'd put a dinosaur fossil in there. Maybe a shark tooth. A vintage Roman coin? How about a piece of moon rock? There are so many good potential options.

The completion of Mistral production came just a couple of days after Bugatti officially opened La Manufacture, its new factory that will produce the V16-powered Tourbillon. While we don't know exactly when the first one of those will be delivered to its owner, seemingly well-finished prototypes have been running around France and Croatia recently. With that new facility, Bugatti will be able to make even wilder custom works of art, and I can't wait to see them.