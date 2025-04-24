How An Envelope Sketch Drawn During A Bullet Train Ride Led To The Greatest Engine Of All Time

Just one month later, at the 1999 Tokyo Motor Show, Bugatti unveiled the EB 18/4 Veyron concept that was penned in-house by Jozef Kabaň under the direction of then-head of design Hartmut Warkuß, and still using that eighteen-cylinder engine. It was the most refined and popular design yet, so it was chosen as the basis of the production car. Fast-forward to the Geneva show the following spring, and Piëch formally announced that Bugatti planned to build a 1,001-PS, 400-kph supercar, saying you would be able to experience absurd speed on the track or autobahn while being able to comfortably drive to the opera house that same evening, all on the same tires.

That fall at the Paris show, Bugatti showed a new Veyron prototype with a nearly production-ready design, and it was now called EB 16/4 as it had dropped the W18 in favor of a slightly smaller, lighter W16 engine. Putting it simply, the W16 was like two V8 angles stuck together at a 90-degree angle, with the banks of each V8 angled at 15 degrees. It also gained four turbochargers to make the power and speed figures that Piëch wanted, and the five-speed manual of the previous four concepts was ditched, with a dual-clutch automatic being used instead.

Though Bugatti announced series production of the Veyron in 2001, it wouldn't reach customer hands until four years later — as you can imagine, developing a car like this was a fraught task, and the engineers had to start from scratch in basically every regard. The production Veyron would go on to smash top speed records and set an impossibly high bar that's still hard to beat these days, and it all started with a sketch on an envelope and the purchase of a toy car.