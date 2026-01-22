Bugatti F.K.P. Hommage One-Off Imagines The Veyron Facelift That Never Happened

Heyl says the Hommage is almost identical in size and proportions to the original Veyron, coming in at about an inch and a half wider, but the team didn't just port over all the Veyron's body panels and styling onto a newer chassis. Every body panel, trim piece and detail was designed and created just for this car, down to the door handles. Some are very close to the original car's look, while others are exaggerated and enhanced. Place the F.K.P. Hommage next to a Veyron 16.4 — which Bugatti conveniently has done in many of the press images — and the new car is a more refined, a more dynamic, more intriguing.

Much of the Hommage's design was inspired by Heyl's sketches for a Veyron facelift that never happened, a project he was working on after joining the company in 2008. At the time, Piëch was already chasing after higher performance targets than the Veyron Super Sport would hit in 2010 — specifically he wanted to make a "megawatt" car, something with 1,341 horsepower. But Heyl says one day Piëch came into the office with a graph, showing that in order to hit his target of 450 kilometers per hour (280 mph), they'd need a car with 1,500 horsepower, better aero and less drag, all things unachievable with the Veyron platform. As those targets were so advanced, the megawatt facelift project was shelved in favor of starting development on the Chiron, and leaving the Super Sport and Grand Sport Vitesse as the final Veyron models.

Bugatti

All of the Hommage's surfaces originate from the deep horseshoe grille, Heyl says, which was machined from a solid block of aluminum. L-shaped three-unit LED headlights and a section of bodywork right below them attach onto the curved nose section surrounding the grille in a more technical, three-dimensional way. Heyl says the headlights are pretty much what the facelift's would've looked like, just with newer tech in them. The bumper intakes are larger and the shape of them is more sculptural, and there's a more prominent splitter. It also has new active diffuser flaps at the front end. Because the fenders are more pronounced, the bodywork is shapelier and the separating lines of the hood curves a different direction, the flow of the two-tone paint is prettier. And speaking of that paint, it isn't really "red," per se — it's actually aluminum-based liquid metal silver paint with red pigment in the clear coat, which Heyl says allows the paint to show off the depth of surfaces. The other half is exposed carbon fiber with a 10% black pigment in its clear coat.