Listen To The Bugatti W16 Mistral Make The Loudest, Best Turbo Noises You've Ever Heard

People forget that not only did the Bugatti EB110 have all-wheel drive, still novel for supercars (and really any sort of road car) back in the 1990s, its 3.5-liter V12 was fitted with four turbochargers. When the Veyron was released in 2005 its 8.0-liter W16 also featured four turbos, and that engine has been used in every other subsequent modern Bug, the Mistral included, in which it pumps out a whopping 1,578 horsepower.

As Rimac explains, the Mistral's turbos are sequential, so one pair of turbos come in at low RPM while the second pair comes in at higher RPM. The first pair are already loud as hell when they spool up, but then when Rimac really gets on the throttle and the second pair of turbos activate it's as if the gates of hell have opened, and the blow-off noise is so loud it doesn't even sound real when he lets off the gas. The air intakes are directly behind the heads of the driver and passenger, which helps make the noise so spectacular. Bugatti's other W16-powered cars like the Veyron and Chiron also sound unique and absolutely incredible, both in terms of the turbo noises and the engine's noises in general, but even in the open-roof Veyron Grand Sport that also has intakes right behind your head, those four turbos aren't nearly as sonorous as in the Mistral.

Bugatti is only building 99 Mistrals at a starting cost of around $5 million each, so few people will be able to experience that W16's symphony from inside the car. Hopefully those lucky owners will drive their Mistrals like hooligans as much as possible. Though Bugatti's new car, the Tourbillon, uses a new engine that does without forced induction, its 8.3-liter V16 screams all the way up to 9,000 RPM, so I don't think buyers will miss the W16's turbo noises that much. They'll probably all already be W16-powered Bugatti owners, anyway.