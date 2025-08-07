Bugatti Brouillard Is A One-Off W16 Coupe Themed After Ettore Bugatti's Favorite Horse

Everyone in the Bugatti family had a love for animals; many of the sculptures created by Ettore's brother Rembrandt were of animals, and his prancing elephant became a signature Bugatti mascot, used as hood ornaments on the Royale and as trim adornments on new models — including being placed inside of the Mistral's shifter. Says Bugatti about Brouillard the horse:

[Brouillard was] the faithful companion who could open his own stable door through a special mechanism designed by Ettore himself, this car celebrates the founder's great love of horses, and his favorite horse of all. A majestic thoroughbred with a coat as white as the first snowfall, speckled with the subtle shades of a summer morning mist, Brouillard was no ordinary horse; he was the embodiment of everything Ettore admired: speed, beauty, and unparalleled grace.

Not only does the new Brouillard take its name from that horse, but it has horses all over the interior, and horses served as visual inspiration for the coupe's exterior. Says design director Frank Heyl: