Bugatti Hits 186 MPH In Every Customer's W16 Mistral And Drives Them At Least 250 Miles Before Delivery

That should definitely give peace of mind to the people dropping at least $5 million on one of the 99 Mistrals that will be built. Would you rather your new hypercar show up with just 5 miles on it, or a few hundred miles but with absolute proof that it is flawless and can achieve all of the absurd performance claims that Bugatti boasts? Says Christophe Piochon, president of Bugatti:

Putting every vehicle through a minimum of 400 km of assessment, our evaluation protocol isn't just about validating functionality, but a confirmation that each W16 Mistral is imbued with the pure essence of quality, precision, and craftsmanship that makes a Bugatti truly extraordinary. It is a process that has been meticulously refined over 20 years; I had the opportunity to help design the 350 km test for the Veyron during its development, and saw it evolve into the assessment optimized for the Chiron and its derivatives. Now with the Mistral, we're proud to see the continued success of this process – reaffirming the quality and reliability of our vehicles for our customers.

There is a huge benefit of this testing regimen to us normal people that won't be receiving a new Bugatti. As all of this Alsatian testing begins and ends at Bugatti's Molsheim headquarters, car enthusiasts are able to post up outside the main gate, at the test track, or on public roads to catch glimpses and take photos of new Bugattis undergoing these pre-delivery tests, and older models that are in for service. (Here's one of my favorite pages for that.) That's especially nice when, despite all of the rigorous testing, some of these cars will just sit collections, never to be taken out on public roads again.

On-road testing of the V16 hybrid Tourbillon is underway, and with first customer deliveries set to commence at some point next year, hopefully we'll start learning about that car's surely even more extensive testing regimen soon.

