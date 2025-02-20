First Bugatti Mistral Deliveries Mark The Beginning Of The End For The W16 Engine

While certainly striking, the first of the two Mistrals is definitely the tamer one. Its body is finished in exposed Black Carbon with a Bugatti Light Blue Sport stripe that starts just behind the cabin, covering the rear deck and roll bar. That bright blue is also found on the hood vent trim, brake calipers, side mirrors, engine covers and other accents. Bugatti's signature center spine nicely bisects that deck stripe. Bugatti says that many "discerning" owners go for dual-color schemes, but this one's black finish "exudes immense power and captivating refinement."

The interior is a lot more exciting, as nearly every single surface is finished in Bugatti Light Blue Sport leather, paired with Beluga Black stitching and black carbon-fiber accents. Bugatti developed a new woven leather technique for the Mistral that's found on the seats and door panels, which looks utterly spectacular especially on the curved door cards. Milled from a single block of aluminum and placed into a glass enclosure in every Mistral's shifter is the Dancing Elephant sculpture that Rembrandt Bugatti was so well known for, having been used as the hood ornament on the Royale. In this black Mistral the glass is transparent and the shifter is finished in Bugatti Light Blue leather, and the elephant is also stitched into the headrests.