These Are Your Favorite BMW 3 Series

Earlier this week BMW unveiled the 2027 i3, which is not to be confused with the old i3 city car — this new i3 is the electric version of the next-generation 3 Series. It takes the 3er back to its design roots, and the Neue Klasse platform gives it a massive 440-mile range and four superbrain computers. I think it rules.

Reading about the i3 got me thinking about what my favorite iteration of BMW 3 Series is. With a little bit of time I think it will become the i3 — I really do adore it — but for now my favorite 3 Series has got to be the strange E46 Compact that was never sold in America. With that thought experiment swirling around my head, I posed the question to our readers: What's your favorite BMW 3 Series? Thankfully, y'all delivered some good answers with a lot of variety. We've got almost every generation represented here, plus some oddball choices. I've rounded up my favorite answers, which you can read if you keep scrolling.