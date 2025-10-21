VW ID Buzz Production Paused Due To Weak Demand

Volkswagen is pausing ID Buzz production for a few days thanks to slowing demand. As it turns out, there aren't that many people who want to shell out between 60 and 70 grand for an electric minivan with far more style than substance. Admittedly, that style does go a long way.

Production of the ID Buzz and Multivan light commercial vehicle at VW's factory in Hanover, Germany, was stopped on October 20, and it'll remain that way through October 24. VW says the pause will allow it to "flexibly adapt production processes to changed market conditions." You can read that as "not enough people are buying our $70,000 electric minivan with 230 miles of range and work van-like interior materials." Okay, I know I'm being harsh. The ID Buzz does look fantastic, and it always has. From Automotive News:

"We expect intense competition in the markets to continue in the coming months and are working consistently with our sales partners to improve our market position," the spokesperson said. [...] VW is reducing production capacity and headcount in Germany in response to rising costs, weakening European demand, and intensifying competition from Chinese automakers. The automaker has been reducing production hours at German factories that build VW, Audi, and Cupra battery-electric cars amid slower-than-expected demand for EVs.

To help boost sales and demand, VW is apparently planning to step up its marketing efforts and create new incentives. The ID Buzz definitely needs some juice. In the third quarter of 2025, VW sold just 2,469 units — bringing its 2025 total to 4,934 sales. That is... not a lot.

People laughed at me for being a day one ID Buzz skeptic, but look who's laughing now. The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward me.