JLR Reportedly Ditches Chief Responsible For Controversial Rebrand

Jaguar Land Rover has had a tough year. The company went big and bold with a new divisive design language as it wound down production of old, outdated models. It seemed to have worked, as we were all talking about a car that didn't even exist yet from a company that barely existed on the global market at all. What JLR wasn't planning on, however, was a gnarly cyberattack eating up what little profits there were to go around.

It took weeks for JLR to recover full manufacturing capability, and the company is now in no position to take the risk of building a car half of people hate. There's nothing official yet, but reports are flying around the internet that Jaguar's chief creative officer, Gerry McGovern, has been sacked by his new boss from Tata Motors, according to Autocar India:

McGovern's sudden exit comes swiftly after PB Balaji assumed the CEO role on November 17, 2025, succeeding Mardell after a structured transition. McGovern, long regarded as a favourite of the late Ratan Tata, enjoyed strong backing during Tata's influential tenure at Tata Group, which owns JLR; with Tata's passing, that key support waned, leaving him more exposed to internal shifts.​ McGovern bore significant responsibility for Jaguar's controversial rebrand under the Panthera project, which drew widespread criticism for diluting the brand's heritage. Autocar India reported deep internal dissent, with a leaked 2022 letter from 25-30 design team members to McGovern protesting the outsourcing to Accenture Interactive, which they felt sidelined their expertise and collaborative culture.

Reports claim that not only was McGovern sacked, he was escorted from the building. Harsh. It seems JLR has forgotten all the hard work he did over his 21 years with the company, like bringing back iconic vehicles like the rebooted Land Rover Defender.