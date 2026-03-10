Volkswagen Group's Miserable 2025 Saw Operating Profits Fall By More Than 50%

Volkswagen Group is gearing up for another year of disappointment as tariffs and a huge downturn in China kill profitability. Europe's largest automaker reported a 54% slump in operating profit for 2025, and it says there's only going to be a modest recovery this year.

It seems to be getting hit on all fronts. U.S. tariffs are costing it billions stateside. Meanwhile, its marketshare in China — the world's largest car market — is eroding like a beach during a hurricane. Not that it's really the biggest concern in the region, but the U.S.-Israel war with Iran is hurting VW's luxury sales in the Middle East at a time when Audi and Porsche could use all the sales they can get. From Reuters:

"We are noticing that the business model that carried us for decades no longer ​works in this form," CEO Oliver Blume said. "We are simply seeing how volatile and fragile our world is, with new ​issues arising every month." Undergoing a major product offensive and sweeping cost cuts, the German auto group has a steep climb to its targeted operating margin of 8% to 10% by the end of the decade. The company expects an operating margin ​of between 4% and 5.5% in 2026, after 2.8% in 2025. Analysts polled by Visible Alpha expect a 5.2% ​margin this year, at the higher end of the company's forecast range. The carmaker's operating profit more than halved in 2025 to 8.9 ‌billion ⁠euros ($10.4 billion), missing analysts' forecast of 9.4 billion euros, dragged by tariffs and a costly strategic shift at Porsche, which paused its transition to electric last year amid weak demand. Revenue was flat at 322 billion euros, with scant hopes for growth in 2026, when the company expects revenue to develop in a range of 0% to 3%. Again, analysts' expectations ​were at the higher end ​of the scale. CFO Arno Antlitz said product launches and restructuring measures in 2025 were important to boost Volkswagen's resilience.

Antlitz added that a 4.6% operating margin — even when adjusted for restructuring — isn't sustainable over a long period of time.

Back in January, VW reported a 2025 net cash flow of €6 billion ($6.98 billion). That was a major movement from an earlier forecast of zero cash flow, and, while it was good news, it did draw criticism from trade unions who questions the result as the company carried out sweeping job cuts. I can certainly see where they're coming from. VW Group plans to make about 50,000 job cuts by 2030 in Germany alone.