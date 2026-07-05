First Month Of EV Ownership: Here's Everything New EV Owners Need To Know

So you just bought an electric vehicle. Or maybe you're about to, and you haven't quite pulled the trigger yet. Alternatively, maybe your partner decided to become an EV owner, and you aren't quite ready for divorce. Well, it's too late now. Might as well make the best of it. The good news is, you have me as your guide — the only person brave enough to road trip a 2024 Fiat 500e despite its 141-mile range and one of the few willing to warn you that fast-charger cables can be unexpectedly heavy.

A little over a year ago, I leased a 2024 Fiat 500e for two reasons: The $159 pre-tax lease offer, and it had a spec sheet that could best be described as "uncompetitive," since it has the shortest range and the slowest charging speed of any new EV on sale. A long-range, fast-charging EV would have been more convenient, but aside from the part where I couldn't afford those leases, I figured there wouldn't be much to learn. After all, what's an EV with 400 miles of range and ultra-fast charging speeds going to teach me about EV ownership? That's playing on easy mode.

To make things even more interesting, during my entry into EV ownership, I broke up with my homeowner girlfriend and moved into an apartment with no on-site charging. There are certainly more rural places than where I live now, but it's a two-hour hike to the nearest bar, so trust me when I say this part of Georgia is not one of those dense, coastal cities that the 500e was meant to be driven in. But by making EV ownership as hard on myself as possible, I'd argue I'm now in the best position to walk you through everything you'll need to know about getting used to owning a car that doesn't need gas.