Toyota Recalls 127,000 More Turbocharged V6 Engines Because They Keep Grenading Themselves

You don't buy a Toyota truck if you want the latest, most cutting-edge features, and you definitely don't buy one if you're looking to save money. You buy them because they're reliable and will last for well over a decade, even if you don't do a great job taking care of them. Which is why it's been so frustrating for owners who bought Toyotas equipped with its new twin-turbo V6 to run into reliability issues. And now, Toyota's just recalled another 127,000 trucks and SUVs because of those same reliability issues.

The 127,000-vehicle recall covers the 2022-2024 Toyota Tundra, 2022-2024 Lexus LX, and 2024 Lexus GX. And for those of you who have been following along at home, the official reason for the recall will definitely sound familiar:

There is a possibility that certain machining debris may not have been cleared from the engine when it was produced. In the involved vehicles, this can lead to potential engine knocking, engine rough running, engine no start, and/or a loss of motive power. A loss of motive power while driving at higher speeds can increase the risk of a crash.

Yeah, that's what those of us in the business call "not ideal." And you could also probably say the same about the next line in the press release, which reads, "Toyota is currently developing the remedy for this issue." Sadly, as you may have figured out in therapy, it's a lot easier to identify a problem than it is to come up with a solution. But hey, there are worse things to receive than a free replacement engine. If you bought the hybrid version, your truck isn't part of this particular recall, at least.

Owners of affected vehicles should expect to receive a letter about the recall by January 2026, although, if you don't want to wait for your letter, you can always plug your VIN into NHTSA's recall site.