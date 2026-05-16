My 2024 Fiat 500e Is So Good At Fixing Itself, I Don't Even Need A Mechanic

For a lot of you, new car ownership is nothing new, but not everyone was lucky enough to be born into a family that didn't get screwed when the textile industry largely left the U.S. And when you end up with a career that pays a blogger's salary, you generally assume you'll be driving used cars for life. But while a licensed fiduciary would have probably recommended against me leasing this 2024 Fiat 500e, I didn't ask a fiduciary. I asked myself, and myself said, "Hell yeah, brother!" The lease was cheap enough, at least half of my monthly payment would have gone to gas anyway, and believe it or not, there's more to life than dollars and cents.

Coming from cars that I couldn't lend to other people without giving them the full rundown of all the tricks they'd need to know if they wanted to drive my car, I expected a brand-new EV would be infinitely less problematic than I was used to. At the same time, though, we're still talking about an all-electric Fiat that Stellantis builds in Italy, so I also had a feeling I wasn't exactly in for a problem-free experience. Eventually, something was guaranteed to go wrong, and I would have to deal with it. At least, that's what I assumed.

Thankfully, the dealer I leased it from gave me a 500e that doesn't have the problem where it randomly stops charging in the middle of a session, but don't worry. Plenty of other things have already gone wrong, and I'm sure more things will go wrong in the future. The thing is, though, I haven't actually had to fix anything because, no matter what goes wrong, the car apparently knows how to fix itself, and no issue has lasted longer than a couple of weeks. And that, my friends is the magic of Italian engineering.