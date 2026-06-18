Burning Gas Pollutes So Much, Dirty EV Battery Manufacturing Evens Out In About 2 Years

Bad-faith actors invest a lot of energy in maintaining the illusion that electric vehicle technology is more immature than it actually is. Combine anti-EV propaganda with EVs' relative rarity in the U.S., and even well-meaning people can get sucked into believing long-disproven myths that still refuse to die. Does it sound plausible that mining resources and manufacturing batteries is so dirty that gas cars remain the environmentally superior choice? Sure. The problem is, it's not true, and we've known it for years. In fact, even if you're generally pro-EV, you may not realize just how quickly new EVs end up being cleaner than gas cars.

Again, there's no denying the fact that digging raw materials out of the ground to build big EV batteries is a dirty process. Newer battery chemistries, including sodium-ion batteries that are lithium-free, promise to reduce EV battery manufacturing's environmental impact, but you don't have to wait for future battery tech to clean things up. Back in 2024, BloombergNEF ran the numbers and found that for the typical U.S. driver, an average EV evens out after about 25,000 miles or a little over two years. Drive more miles in a year, and you'll get there even faster.

Of course, those are averages, so an EV owner in a region with a dirtier power grid will need more time to catch up than someone living in a region that generates more electricity from renewable sources. As bad as lithium mining is, the fact that the break-even point averages out to about 25,000 miles, even including states that burn a lot of coal, emphasizes just how much pollution you get when you burn a gallon of gasoline.