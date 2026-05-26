Lucid Buys Back Engineering Explained's Air Due To Excessive Software Glitches

Finally, Fenske decided enough was enough. He contacted Lucid and asked if there was any way he could get out of his three-year lease, because his car's continuing issues were unacceptable. To its credit, Lucid agreed with him and wanted to make things right. Lucid offered to take back the Air, provide a replacement, and give him a long-term loan on a Gravity SUV while looking for it. One could say this was a sweetheart deal because he's a YouTuber with 4.2 million subscribers, but it could also be true that Lucid was simply trying to do the right thing. Either way, Fenske was happy to accept the offer.

Unfortunately, even that didn't work out. Because Lucid processed this as a Lemon Law situation, it was legally obligated to provide Fenske with an exact replacement for his previous car. Lucid offers so many options in its cars (over 4,600 unique combinations, by Fenske's estimation) that finding an exact match would be impossible.

The other option was to buy back the car, refund all of his payments to date, and start a new lease for a new car. However, because the price of new cars keeps skyrocketing, his new payments would go way up — from about $865 to $1,130 a month for the same car. For a car he hasn't had a great experience with, it just didn't make sense, so he took the buyback.

Lucid still loaned him their big SUV, the Gravity, but it, too, suffered several electronic glitches, including a passenger window that absolutely refused to roll up. Lucid took the Gravity back, and Fenske is unsure as to whether he'll go forward with the loan. If he says no to the Gravity coming back, he's turning down a free car. Both Fenske and Lucid seem to have handled the situation quite fairly, but the end result is no Lucid in Fenske's garage, and a pretty big reliability stain for Lucid.