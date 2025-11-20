Everyone Freaking Out About EV Battery Replacements Can Officially Calm Down

Of course, newer cars are less likely to need battery replacements due to age, which tends to be EV skeptics' biggest concern, so you would expect older EVs to have more battery replacements anyway, but you also can't forget that technology has also evolved over the last decade, and more mature technologies tend to be more reliable long-term. The Nissan Leaf, for example, didn't initially come with a battery cooling system that would have prevented the battery packs from degrading as quickly as many of them have.

"When you start to get into the generation-two EVs, which are your Chevy Bolts, your early Tesla Model 3s, the technology has really improved a ton. And you see that in the replacement rate dropping," Najman told InsideEVs. And while the average person may not notice it, battery management systems have also only gotten better with time. As Najman put it when she spoke with InsideEVs, "I think that OEMs have really figured out how to keep lithium-ion batteries safe and happy." At this point, Recurrent doesn't expect the batteries in new EVs to work just fine for at least 15 years.

Will there still be some individual EVs that occasionally have problems? Sure. The good news is, batteries come with warranties, too, and they typically last for years past when your bumper-to-bumper warranty ends. And it's not like gas-powered cars don't occasionally need engine replacements, either. Sometimes it's because of a manufacturing defect, and sometimes it's just wear related to age, but engines aren't perfect, and they don't last forever. Nor are they cheap to replace.

Not that any of this will actually change certain people's minds when, the way they see it, electric cars are still for liberals and, therefore, bad. Can't let the evidence get in the way of a political point, you know.