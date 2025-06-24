How Long Do EV Batteries Really Last Compared To Gasoline Cars?

If EV batteries degrade at a rate of about 1.8% each year, the average rate of the 10,000 EVs that Geotab measured, after 20 years that battery would still have 64% of its maximum capacity. Let's use the popular 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 as an example. It has an EPA-estimated maximum range of 318 miles. If its battery degrades at 1.8% per year, that same Ioniq 5 will still be able to travel over 200 miles on a charge after 20 years of use. While that 203-mile range is less than the original range when the car was new, it's still plenty useable.

The average passenger car registered in the U.S. regardless of fuel type is about 14-years-old according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. As all car people likely know, maintaining a 14-year-old car can be a never-ending process of replacing different components as they invariably fail. As with everything, there is no perfect science here. According to InsideEVs, one study shows that EVs made in the last decade have had a battery failure rate of less than 0.5%, so there are occasions when high-voltage EV batteries do fail, but in statistically insignificant numbers.

The barriers to EV ownership are becoming fewer and fewer, yet as we reported last year, nearly half of all new EVs are leased. Leasing an EV can be a great way to dip a proverbial toe into the waters of EV ownership without the long-term commitment of outright ownership, but if you choose to buy a new EV you can rest easy knowing that long-term battery degradation is less of an issue than ever before.