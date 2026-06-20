These 7 Car Parts And Fluids Typically Need Attention And Replacement By 100,000 Miles

All cars, whether old or new, need maintenance to run dependably. But once the odometer reaches 100,000 miles, your car will need more than a typical oil and filter change or wheel rotation. However, not all car brands have similar maintenance prescriptions, with some requiring periodic services more often in certain areas. For instance, Honda generally recommends brake fluid replacements at 45,000 and 90,0000 miles, while Ford says brake fluid changes every 3 years are mandatory for the F-150.

Of course, the guidelines will change if the car operates in severe driving conditions, and regular towing of trailers and heavy loads fall under the "severe driving" category. Towing will affect how often the vehicle needs oil changes, and frequent heavy-duty work will also necessitate regular servicing of the cooling system, tires, and suspension.

The point is how your vehicle looks, feels, and performs at 100,000 miles depends greatly on whether it received proper care and maintenance. If the vehicle didn't receive periodic maintenance as prescribed in the owner's manual, you can expect more work to be done when it reaches 100,000 miles. Regardless, your spark plugs, timing belt, water pump, radiator (and radiator hoses), brake fluid, dampers, and automatic transmission fluid are the parts and fluids that typically degrade and need replacing when your car reaches or passes the six-digit milestone.