Shocks Vs. Struts: Here's The Difference

The terms "shock" and "strut" are often colloquially used to refer to the same part, perhaps because they both operate within a car's suspension apparatus. Structurally, however, they are distinctly different. A strut is the assembly of components that provide both shock absorption and structural support to the chassis at large, while shocks are individual parts that perform primarily the former. If one were to liken a car to the human body, a strut would be the whole leg and a shock just the knee.

Here's another way to think about it: as professionals, Michael Jordan and Michael Jackson served virtually the same societal function. They both had wildly successful careers entertaining the public for high pay. Yet their individual methods of doing so were different. It's the same deal with shocks and struts — both are crucial components of a car's suspension system, both show up on a list of Jalopnik users' biggest car part expenses, and like the Michaels they even have similar names. In reality, though, they perform closely related functions differently.