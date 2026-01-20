Mineral Oil Vs DOT Brake Fluid: What's The Difference And Which One Should You Use

Remember when we looked at whether you can use vegetable oil as a motor oil substitute? Well, today's situation is nothing like that. Brake fluids based on mineral oil — although not pure mineral oil itself — are a real thing and are factory recommended for certain bicycles and e-bikes using hydraulic disc brakes. Some vintage cars, from the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce, also relied on mineral-oil brake fluids, as do current tractor and farm vehicles from makers such as Case-IH. Modern cars and trucks? Not so much. Indeed, just to be clear, systems that require DOT brake fluid are not compatible with mineral oil brake fluid, and vice versa since their chemical properties are so different.

It's further worth pointing out there are two basic types of DOT brake fluid, one based on glycol and one based on silicon, and you can't combine these two kinds either; DOT 3 and DOT 4 brake fluid, though, can be blended because they're each glycol-based. As for mineral oils, there's advice on both sides of the fence. Some experts say mixing mineral oils is okay, others, including some fluid manufacturers, give it the thumbs-down. Of course, the carmakers often have something to say about brake fluid as well, and if you don't use the kind they recommend, you can void your warranty. So you can check out the details below for key information on brake fluid, but be sure to check your owner's manual before putting any in your vehicle.