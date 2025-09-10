Spark Plug Types Explained: Which One Does Your Car Really Need?

Gas-powered internal combustion engines need spark plugs to (literally) ignite and complete the combustion stroke, enabling the motor to produce power. They may seem unusual to the untrained eye, but a reliable and durable set of spark plugs is necessary for a responsive and smooth-running engine. However, the spark plugs won't last forever and will require periodic replacements. Due to age, wear, and deposits, replacing the spark plugs every 80,000 to 100,000 miles is necessary for most cars, but the frequency ultimately depends on the type of spark plugs and the make and model of the vehicle. On that note, check your owner's manual.

Given the relatively lengthy service life of spark plugs, they are one of the things that get neglected the most until problems start cropping up. Spark plugs can begin fouling up due to contaminants and soot, which typically happens if your vehicle's plugs are bathing in dirty oil. The telltale signs of bad spark plugs include poor acceleration, unstable idling, hard starting, excessive vibrations (caused by engine misfires), and mediocre fuel economy. When the plugs are due for replacement, you'd better know what spark plug type your car needs. Unfortunately, the market is brimming with different types of spark plugs, and every brand or type is competing for attention.